Delta state government has announced that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic football qualifier between Nigeria and Sudan, billed Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba would be ticket free.

Chairman of Delta Sports Commission, Chief Tonobok Okowa, made the announcement during a media briefing on Monday in Asaba.

He said the stadium would be thrown open for football fans to come and cheer the Nigerian team to victory.

“We are throwing the stadium gate open for fans to come and support their team. It is going to be a ticket-free match.

“You recall that the Sudanese team defeated our boys in the first leg in Khartoum, so we have to win here in Asaba.

“This is why we want our fans to come to the stadium in their numbers. Our boys need all the support they can get to ensure victory,” Okowa said.

He also disclosed that adequate security arrangement had been put in place to maintain orderliness in the stadium.

Okowa called on football fans in Asaba and its environs to come out in their numbers and cheer the Nigerian team to victory.