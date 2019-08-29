<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Francisca Ordega scored once in Shanghai’s 5-0 thrashing of Guangdong in a rescheduled Chinese Women’s Super League encounter.

Earlier on Sunday, the Nigerian international had netted in her side’s 3-2 triumph over Elizabeth Addo and Tabitha Chawinga’s Jiangsu Sunning, condemning them to their first defeat of the season.

This midweek, Shanghai were hoping to close the gap on the table-toppers with another win on the bounce and succeeded.

On their part, the visitors, whose campaign was fast fading after top-flight promotion in 2018, were seeking to half their unfortunate run with a fine result at Hongkou Football Stadium.

Miu Siwen launched the goal-feast for Shanghai as she opened the scoring after just 17 minutes into the encounter.

Five minutes later, Zhang Xin doubled the advantage before Ordega grabbed the third goal five minutes from the half-time break.

In the second half, the visitors mounted huge pressure to bounce back into the game but Xin’s second goal along with Yan Jinjin’s effort in the final 10 minutes guaranteed Shanghai’s win.

#CWSL | Shanghai Shengli 5-0 Guangdong Meizhou Huijun The race for the title continue as Shanghai winning today their rearranged match from 6th week against Guangdong. A Zhang Xin's brace plus @OrdegaF, Yan Jinjin and Miao Siwen strikes confirmed the three points to the hosts. pic.twitter.com/JxLItqp3Ch — China Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) August 28, 2019

Ordega, who featured for the duration of the match, has now netted five times in nine matches this season and is expected to join the Nigerian team for Tuesday’s return leg against Algeria in Lagos.

The result means Shanghai has garnered 20 points from nine games and also cuts the gap to leaders Jiangsu to four points.