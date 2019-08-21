<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria born Sturm Graz of Austria forward Emeka Eze, has completed a one-season loan move to Turkish League 1 side, Adanaspor.

The Turkish club confirmed on their website the arrival of Eze, 22, on loan from the Austrian club.

The former RoPS of Finland forward completed his Adanaspor medical on Tuesday before penning a one-season loan deal.

Eze previously starred for Cameroonian sides, Oxygens de Mfou (2014-2015) and Aigle Royal Menoua (2016) before joining RoPS of Austria in 2017. A run of seven goals in 21 appearances for RoPS attracted Sturm Graz I to snap him up.

Eze has played 55 games for the Austrian club, across all competitions, scoring eight goals.