Super Eagles striker Sylvester Igboun is poised to impress his new Russian club by scoring vital goals that will bring success to the club following one year loan deal from FC Ufa.

The speedy striker will be spending the remainder of the 2019-2020 season on loan at Dynamo Moscow.

The FC Ebedei product, who joined Ufa in the summer of 2015 where he scored 25 goals in 108 matches, has promised to deliver numbers of goals for the new club.

“I’m ready to prove myself once again, it’s a new challenge which I always like, the club has shown more interest to bring me here and it’s my dream to score goals.

“I want to make history with the club as well as to remain a reliable goal scorer.

“Moving to a new club comes with challenges, I already know the big expectation from Dynamo and I am preparing to deliver with goals and victories.

“This is a team with good team, I am going to learn and contribute and collectively be successful,”Igboun said.

On his experience in the Russian league, he said: “I am loving life in Russia, I love everything about the country and that is why I still remain here. I have always liked to be where I will be able to concentrate on my career and I have been able to do that here.”

The 28-year-old striker recently launched a multimillion naira event centre in Lagos axis that brings top Hip hop stars and Nollywood actors together in the name of Rugged man, Danny S, Danny Young to mention but few.