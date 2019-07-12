<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria moved two places up to 36th position in Fifa’s latest women’s world ranking.

A Round of 16 spot at the Women’s World Cup in France and Wafu Women’s Cup in Cote d’Ivoire moved them to 36th and they remain top of the log in Africa.

Behind African Queens, 2019 Women’s World Cup campaigners Cameroon, South Africa and Ghana retained second, third and fourth places in the continent respectively.

A last-16 finish moved Cameroon two places up to 41st. A maiden World Cup outing lifted Banyana Banyana five places up to 49th, while the Black Queens dropped two spots to 53rd position.

Globally, World champions the United States still remain the best women’s side with Germany in second and runners-up the Netherlands climbed five spots to third position.

Women’s World Cup hosts France remained stagnant in fourth and semi-finalists England [down 2] dropped to fifth in the Europe-dominated top five of the world rankings.

Gabon (124th) returned to the ranking for the first time since August 2016 after their 2020 Olympic qualifiers progress.

The next edition of the women’s ranking will be published on September 27.