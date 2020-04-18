<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Nigerian captain Vincent Enyeama says he is open to a move to either of the Soweto giants, Kaizer Chiefs, and Orlando Pirates in the Absa Premier League.

Enyeama is currently without a club after leaving French Ligue 1 side Lille OSC at the beginning of the 2018/19 season.

The 37-year-old has maintained that he’s not ready to hang his glove, despite lack of opportunity to sign for European clubs.

“Yeah, why not? Johannesburg is a good place to be. If there’s an opportunity to play at Chiefs or Pirates, why not?” Enyeama asked.





“Football is my life, football is my blood and if there is an opportunity to play and the terms and details are okay and my family and wife are okay with it, then we move.” He told the African Football HQ.

Enyeama has enjoyed success in his career winning the player of the year twice in Israel and holds the record for the longest clean sheet by an African goalkeeper in European football.

He won 101 caps for Nigeria, played in three FIFA world cups and captained Nigeria in the final of the 2013 African cup of victory in South Africa.