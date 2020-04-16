<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Captain of Nigeria’s Beach Soccer national team Abu Azeez has called for proper structuring of the game in the country, in order to attract big brands.

Abu Azeez is one of the pioneers of Nigeria beach soccer and he’s the first Nigerian to score 100 goals for the national and has played in three FIFA Beach world cup for Nigeria.

Azeez, who is a Beach Soccer Worldwide Ambassador is passionate about developing the game for both men and women back home and has called on authorities to invest the game in order to attract various brands.

“The beach soccer will be extremely marketable well in Nigeria if it being structured well, so it’s about structuring and put it where it supposes to be,” he said.





“If the Beach soccer league is structured well, there are players who will be better than Abu Azeez,” he said.

Abu also plays the regular soccer with the Nigerian professional football league side Warri Wolves and has recorded 3 goals and 3 assists for the team in the current campaign.

The forward insisted that the Super sand Eagles can be as good as the Super Eagles if the NFF continues to structure the beach soccer league in the country.

“If we have a very good league, then the beach soccer team also be at the Super Eagles level.”

“With a proper structure, I think brands will come and so key into it as well,” he concluded.