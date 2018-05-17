The Super Eagles of Nigeria retained the 47th position in the latest FIFA world ranking released on Thursday.

On the continent, the three-time African champions moved two spots up from sixth to the fourth position.

Nigeria’s World Cup opponents also maintained their position, with Argentina ranked as fifth, Croatia 18th and Iceland 22nd.

Germany also retained the number one position in the world followed by Brazil.

The top ten world rankings are as follows: Germany (1), Brazil (2), Belgium (3), Portugal (4), Argentina (5), Switzerland (6), France (7), Spain (8) Chile (9) Poland (10).

The next Coca-Cola FIFA World Ranking will be released on June 7.