Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the postponement of the National Sports Festival due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Minister of Youth and Sports Development disclosed this on Tuesday in series of tweets.

He said President Buhari approved the postponement of the National Sports Festival Edo 2020 as a precautionary move against COVID-19 spread.

Dare said he held a meeting with the Ministers of Health, and a few other experts at the Health Ministry to review the COVID-19 situation vis-a-vis Edo 2020 Sports festival towards making decision on the postponement.

Dare said he held a meeting with the Ministers of Health, and a few other experts at the Health Ministry to review the COVID-19 situation vis-a-vis Edo 2020 Sports festival towards making decision on the postponement.





“This follows the briefing from myself and health Minister. Following the briefing of Mr. President from myself and the Minister of State for Health on COVID 19, Mr. President approved the immediate postponement of Edo Sports festival to a future date,” he said.