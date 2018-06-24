YouTube

Nigeria players including William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun and Elderson Echiejile have reacted to Carl Ikeme’s positive health update.

The shot-stopper was diagnosed with leukaemia when a blood test returned abnormal results last summer.

The illness saw the 31-year-old miss all of last season’s Championship games with Wolverhampton Wanderers, and ultimately a chance to feature at the World Cup with Nigeria.

However, Ikeme tweeted that he is winning the fight against the ailment on Saturday, after a year of intense chemotherapy and his international teammates have described it as the ‘best news at the World Cup so far’.

