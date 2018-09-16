G.O.C Ezeno says Nigeria has abundance of talents with capacity to beat any team across the world if the sports authorities could select players place on merit above other considerations.

Ezeno made the assertion when his team, G.O.C Ezeno FC, were forced to a 2-2 draw in their match against FC Ifeanyi Ubah Feeders at the FC Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium in Nnewi on Sunday.

Ezeno said managers of Nigerian football should go back to the grassroots and tap from the potential world football stars scattered across the country.

The team was selected from the six teams taking part in the G.O.C Ezeno football competition for Aguata South Constituency which is in the semi-final stage.

“I am impressed with the display by brilliant talents here, these boys have just trained for three days but see the way they played against a professional side.

“Nigeria has the players that can beat any team in the world, the problem is that merit is not placed first in the selection of players, even from our local scene, the best selection can win us the World Cup,’’ he said.

He said that in addition to the understanding he has with FC Ifeanyi Ubah, he was holding talks with Heartland FC of Owerri and Rangers International of Enugu.

Ezeno said his desire was to see that youths from his constituency got the best support possible to enable them realise their highest potential in their chosen endeavours.

The coach of the team, Austin Onokpise, said the friendly match was a huge opportunity for him to assess and work on his young team for future engagements.

Onkpise, however, said that for the game to grow in Nigeria and be comparable to any league in the football world, administrators and match referees must come clean.

He said his team was better, adding that the first goal by FC Ifeanyi Ubah Feeders which made them to draw level was demoraliser for his enterprising side.

“It was a great match, my boys were good, they scored the first goal and our opponents equalised with a controversial goal, it was a clear off side but the referee awarded it to them.

“The 2-2 result is good for a team that have trained for just three days, but we are looking ahead to our next matches,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Uga will play Umuchu, while Achina will lock horns with Mkpologu in the second semi-finals matches of the G.O.C Ezeno which will come up on September 19.