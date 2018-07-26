Coach Christopher Danjuma has picked his final 21-woman list for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup billed for August 5-24 in France.

The squad is composed of three goalkeepers, six defenders, seven midfielders and five strikers.

The U20 girls remain Nigeria’s most successful women’s team at the global level, winning silver at the FIFA World Cup twice (Germany 2010 and Canada 2014) and bronze once (Japan 2012), and reaching the quarterfinals in Thailand (2004), Russia (2006) and Chile (2008).

Nigeria will battle Haiti, China and Germany in Group D of the 16 –nation finals, while Africa’s other flagbearer Ghana must negotiate a tough Group A against host France, New Zealand and The Netherlands.

The Falconets’ opening match is against perennial foes Germany (who beat Nigeria in the 2010 and 2014 Final matches) at the Stade de Marville in Saint-Malo on Monday, 6th August, before clashes with Haiti at the same venue on Thursday, 9th August and against China in Dinan/Léhon’s Stade de Clos Gastel on Monday, 13th August.

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers [3]: Okeke Onyinyechukwu [Edo Queens]; Nnadozie Chiamaka [Rivers Angels]; Akarekor Rita [Sunshine Queens]

Defenders [6]: Ogbonna Glory (Ibom Angels]; Famuditi Oluwakemi Confluence Queens]; Duru Joy [Nasarawa Amazons]; Ologbosere Mary [Rivers Angels]; Sunday Opeyemi [Sunshine Queens]; Ezekiel Blessing [Rivers Angels];

Midfielders [7]: Saiki Mary [Rivers Angels]; Ucheibe Christy [Nasarawa Amazons]; Efih Peace [Edo Queens]; Saheed Adebisi [Bayelsa Queens]; Amoo Bashirat [Confluence Queens]; Igboamalu Grace [Nasarawa Amozons]; Odueke Taibat [Edo Queens];

Forwards [5]: Monday Gift [FC Robo]; Ajibade Rasheedat [FC Robo]; Imo Anam [Nasarawa Amazons]; Okeke Chidinma [FC Robo]; Bello Aishat [Nasarawa Amazons]