Nigeria’s Super Eagles team B on Saturday crashed out of the ongoing West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations in Senegal. - NFF

The administrative officials of the Nigerian national team have secured their entry visas into Singapore for the Super Eagles international friendly against on Sunday.

The officials were expected to arrive in the Asian country on Monday but had difficulty getting their visas.

Having resolved the issue, the officials departed through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Wednesday.

The officers involved are Dayo Enebi Achor [Team Administrator], Toyin Ibitoye [Media Officer], Dr Ibrahim Gyaran [Team Doctor], Christopher Nnadozie [Physiotherapist] and Chidi Ngoka [Equipment Manager].

Gernot Rohr’s men will hope for a positive result against the six-time world champions, who played out a 1-1 draw against on Thursday.

The Super Eagles lost 3-0 in their last meeting with the South Americans in 2003 in Abuja.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories