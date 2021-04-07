



The Super Eagles of Nigeria have seen an impressive movement from last month’s position of fifth in Africa to third at the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking for the month of April.

Gernot Rohr’s boys also moved four places from 36th in the last ranking to 32nd now.

The two consecutive victories in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers matches against Lesotho and Benin Republic are responsible for the improvement.

The latest ranking showed that Nigeria has now moved ahead of Algeria and Morocco.

The previous ranking released in February showed that Nigeria ranked fifth in Africa and 36th in the World.

In the latest ranking, Senegal still leads the African flock on the World ranking while placing 22nd in the World. Tunisia ranks second while also placing 26th in the World.





Others who completed the top ten Africa teams are in the ranking order: Egypt (6th), Ghana (7th), Cameroon (8th), Mali (9th) and Cote d’Ivoire (10th).

Globally, reigning World Cup champions, France, placed second behind Belgium who remained first on the rankings table. Five-time world champions, Brazil sits on third followed by England, Portugal and Spain.

Brazil is the only non-European country in the World top seven with Argentina and Uruguay following up by coming 8th and 9th on the rankings table.

The next ranking is scheduled to hold on May 27 and Nigerians will be hoping their team continues to show progress and improvement on the FIFA/Coca-Cola rankings table.