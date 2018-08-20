Frantic moves have been made to avert a worldwide ban by FIFA on Nigeria this morning.

“There has been communication between officials and FIFA in recent days and the ban could be averted,” a top official hinted.

“We could be given a week’s extension to resolve all the issues.”

Last week, FIFA warned that they will suspend Nigeria by 11am Nigerian time today on account of undue interference.

Nigeria’s apex court, the Supreme Court, has ruled that Amaju Pinnick should step aside for Chris Giwa to head the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in the latest twist in a power tussle that began in 2014 when two separate NFF elections were staged.

The world football ruling body have also rejected a request for a delegation of top Nigerian government and football officials to meet with President Gianni Infantino.

Sports minister Solomon Dalung has maintained the government has not interfered with the running of the game in the country.

“Why will FIFA ban Nigeria? Government was dragged into a domestic dispute in Nigeria and we have never interfered in football in Nigeria,” he argued.

“Nigeria have not erred in any way to be banned,” insisted Chris Giwa, an interested party in the dispute who said he has not received fair hearing from FIFA.

“All the same, efforts are being made to resolve this misunderstanding.”

A FIFA ban today will mean that Nigeria will not honour a 2019 AFCON qualifier in Seychelles early next month, while the country will also be disqualified from the U17 AFCON zonal qualifiers in Niger, which kicks off on September 2.

Enyimba will also be disqualified from this year’s CAF Confederation Cup even after a crucial win at Djoliba of Mali Sunday night.

Two Nigerian referees appointed for the U17 AFCON qualifiers will also have to drop out as a result.