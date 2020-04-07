<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria midfielder Nwankwo Obiora says former Real Madrid manager Rafa Benitez played a major role in his development when he was with Inter Milan.

Obiora Nwankwo was promoted to Inter Milan’s first team by the former Liverpool boss in 2010 and went on to cap him in the UEFA champions and in the Nearazurri FIFA world Club Cup glory later that year.

Nwankwo, however, failed to hit it big with 2010 UEFA champions league champions and was later allowed to depart the club a few seasons later.

Inter Milan also sacked Rafa Benitez following a string of bad results, but Nwankwo was full praises for the former Chelsea boss for trusting him to play for the club at the time.

“I have had lots of good managers over the years and good coaches too, but the manager who I hold very dear to my heart is Rafa Benitez at Inter Milan.





“He was the one who took me from the youth team to the first team of Inter Milan and he taught me many things and gave me lots of good advice in such a short period of time too.

He added that he still takes the lessons from Benitez everywhere with him.

“The things that he taught me are always in my head and I have brought them with me throughout my career. Of all the big managers and good coaches I have encountered in my career, he has certainly played a key role in my development,” he said.

The Boavista of Portugal star was part of Nigeria super eagles that won the Gold medal at the 2013 Africa cup of nations in South Africa, but he has not been able to earn a call up since then.