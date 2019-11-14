<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Court of Appeal in Sweden has found former Premier League star Dickson Etuhu guilty of attempted match-fixing in the Allsvenskan.

Etuhu who played for AIK Solna in the Swedish top-flight between 2015 and 2016, was convicted of trying to influence former teammate Kyriakos “Kenny” Stamatopoulos with money to fix a game between AIK and IFK Gothenburg in May 2017.

Last December, a court in Stockholm cleared the 37-year-old of alleged match-fixing, stating there was not enough evidence to hold Stamatopoulos.

In Wednesday’s ruling, the former Fulham and Manchester City midfielder escaped a jail sentence but was handed a fine and ordered to serve a period of probation.

The court stated, “the content of what the men submitted to the player (Stamatopoulos) was so clear that it should be considered a criminal offer of bribe.”

37-year-old Etuhu will appeal against the ruling at the Supreme Court.