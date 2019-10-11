<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria midfielder Anderson Esiti has promised to work hard in order to help the Super Eagles triumph over Brazil.

The three-time African champions will slug it out with the South Americans in an international friendly in Singapore on Sunday.

The PAOK midfielder, who is hoping for his fourth appearance for the Super Eagles since making his debut in 2015, has vowed to give his best if given the chance to play against the Selecao.

“If I’m giving the opportunity to play, I’ll give my best as I always do. I will work hard for the team and our collective desire is for a win,” Esiti said.

“I’m not God. I have been playing professionally for seven years and my motto is ‘Fear no one but respect everyone’ and that’s how I want to approach this game.

“As a team though, we’ll need to pull our strengths and carry each other out on the pitch, as we work towards that common good.”

Nigeria lost 3-0 to the five-time world champions in their last meeting back in 2003 and will hope for a positive result against the South Americans in Singapore.