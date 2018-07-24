Nigeria will only produce the NPFL champions and Aiteo Cup winners in next year’s CAF champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup after they lost additional slots due to the poor performances of the country’s clubs in recent years.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have officially notified the NFF of this development.

This year, only Enyimba are still in the running in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after champions Plateau United and MFM FC were eliminated in the Champions League and cup holders Akwa United crashed out in the Confederation Cup.

Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Zambia, Mozambique, South Africa and DR Congo are now among the 12 countries who can produce two clubs in both continental competitions from next year.