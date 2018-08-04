Officials have said plans are well underway for the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) to resume on August 12 after it was put on hold on account of the NFF power tussle.

The NPFL, which is managed by the League Management Company (LMC), was originally to have resumed on July 18 after the World Cup break.

“If all things work as expected, the league should start next weekend as proposed by the LMC,” top officials said in Benin City this week.

“We have informed the key stakeholders as the date has been approved, let’s just hope things normalise before next week.”

Lobi Stars top the NPFL with 43 points after 24 rounds of matches, while Akwa United are two points behind.

Only the NPFL champions will now feature in next year’s CAF Champions League after the country’s slots to the annual competition were reduced due poor performance.