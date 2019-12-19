<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian Club Brugge attacker David Okereke is relishing the prospect of meeting Manchester United in the Europa League round of 32.

Brugge finished in Champions league team behind Real Madrid and PSG but did well to pick Europa ticket ahead of Turkish side Galatasary.

However, the Club will face 2017 Europa league Champions Manchester United as they begin their adventure in the second-tier competition.

“I am thrilled with the fact that we are going to be meeting with Manchester United in the next round of the Europa League,” Okereke said.

“We know we cannot have any influence over our next opponents and we have prepared our minds to be ready for whichever team emerges. Now we know that we shall be up against Manchester United.

The player added that his side will be ready for the match in February and believed they have what it takes to fight for results.

“We hope to be ready for them. We don’t expect any easy game at this stage. We do not expect Manchester United to take us for granted too.”

Okereke has scored nine goals in all competitions for the Belgian League leaders this season.