Nigeria have been confirmed as the hosts of the 2021 edition of the WAFU Cup of Nations.

According to a report, Nigeria will host the third edition of the competition in September 2021.

Senegal will stage the second edition of the competition in September, 2019.

The first WAFU tournament, hosted by Fox Sports, was held in September 2017 and saw the host nation Ghana crowned champions in what was a very successful event.

The Black Stars defeated Nigeria 4-1 in the final.

The West African Union is made up of 16 countries who are divided into two zones.

Cape Verde, The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Senegal and Sierra Leone are in Zone A.

Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Niger, Nigeria and Togo are in Zone B.