Nigeria have been handed a major boost ahead of their Algeria clash with Asisat Oshoala making a scoring return as Barcelona defeated Seagulls 5-1 on Thursday.

The Super Falcons were facing the possibility of missing out on their influential striker against Algeria this week after she picked up an injury against Montpellier last week.

The 25-year-old forward recovered in time to start for ‎Lluis Cortes’ ladies and was on target in her side’s rout of the Spanish second division side at Estadi Municipal Palamós Costa Brava.

The Liga Iberdrola side started on a high as Alexia Putellas fired them in front with just five minutes into the Copa Catalunya match.

Four minutes later, Oshoala came close to doubling the lead for Barcelona but her header off Marta Torrejon’s cross went wide.

Aitana Bonmati Conca scored the second goal for Barca in the 12th minute before Torrejon scored the third 10 minutes later and Putellas made it 4-0 five minutes from half time.

However, Esther Sola pulled one back in what turned out to be the only goal for Seagulls a minute from half time.

After the restart, the two sides failed to find the back of the net until Oshoala scored the fifth in the 82nd minute to wrap up the victory for Cortes’ side.

The Nigeria international, who played for the duration, has now scored eight goals in five pre-season games for Barcelona.

Oshoala will be hoping to reunite with her Nigerian teammates when they regroup later this week for a doubleheader with Algeria.

Thomas Dennerby’s side will travel to face Algeria on August 28 before welcoming the North Africans on September 3 in Lagos.