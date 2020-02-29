<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Akpeyi had been a doubt before the encounter with Amakhosi head Coach Ernst Middendorp under pressure to drop the Nigerian for long term first choice goalkeeper

But on matchday, the German Coach decided to keep faith with the 33 year-old, who proved to be the difference on occasions in the game.

The visitors sat back, defending deep in their own half as they’ve done in the biggest fixtures this season, relying on counter attacking play.

Middendorp’s game plan paid off the moment Lebogang Manyama (30′) found the back of the net to break the deadlock early in the first half.

Pirates needed a win to improve their chances of a shot at the league title, which they last won eight seasons ago.

However, Josef Zinnbauer had no answer for the resolute defending of the visitors and after 90 minutes of football inside the Orlando stadium their 10-match unbeaten run in the PSL came to a screeching halt.

Saturday’s 1-0 win was the first PSL clean sheet victory for Kaizer Chiefs against their Soweto rivals since 2014 – also the last time Chiefs won the fixture on the road in the league.

The back to back win over Pirates in this league campaign will be the icing on the cake for Middendorp’s men if they eventually pick their first league title since 2015.

Chiefs now extend their lead on top of the table to seven points ahead of second place Mamelodi Sundowns, who are on CAF Champions League duties.