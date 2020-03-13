<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper trainer Alloy Agu has revealed that the three-time African champions’ first-choice goalkeeper Francis Uzoho is on his way to full recovery.

The 21-year-old suffered a knee injury back in October during Nigeria’s international friendly against five-time world champions Brazil.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper had since been sidelined from action after undergoing successful surgery.





In a chat, Agu provided an update on the on-loan Deportivo La Coruna goalkeeper ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone later this month.

“Francis has been recuperating very well and we believe that in a very short distance of time, he will be at his rehabilitation and we will get him back, we are also praying for him, Agu said.

Uzoho has 14 caps for the Super Eagles since making his debut against Argentina in November 2017.