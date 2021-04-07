Nigeria forward Joseph Akpala has joined Romanian club Dinamo Bucharest until the rest of the season.
Akpala penned a short-term contract with the club on Wednesday after a successful medical.
The 34–year-old has been without a club since summer 2020, most recently he played in Belgium for KV Oostende.
Dinamo Bucharest are 14th on the 16-team table and will hope the forward’s arrival help them escape relegation.
The striker has played for clubs in Belgium, Germany, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.
