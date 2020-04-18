<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles forward Junior Lokosa has attributed his struggle for adequate game time at his Tunisian side Esperance to injury.

Esperance signed Lokosa shortly after he finished as top scorer in the Nigerian professional football league back in the 2018/2019 season.

The former Kano Pillars forward has only made three appearances for the club and scored just a once in the process.

However, Lokosa told newsmen that his progress was hampered by the long term injury he suffered and coupled with stiff competition for places in the team.

“After I left NPFL for Tunis, we finished the season well a d we won three cups and I played few games, but things became little complicated because I’m playing in the same position with their national team striker, so it was difficult for me, so I tried to give my best.” he told newsmen.





“After winning the CAF champions league, we were trying to wrap up the league, then I got injured and was out for a season.”

The former First Bank of Lagos forward added he’s nearing full fitness again and didn’t regret leaving the Nigerian professional football league to play abroad.

“I’m recovering well and it’s not that I left the NPFL too early, when you get a point and doing well you just move on and played to the highest level,” he concluded.

Since moving to Tunisia Lokosa has won the Tunisian Ligue, 2018/2019, CAF Champions League and was CAF Super Cup Runner-up.