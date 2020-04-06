<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria forward Henry Onyekuru has declared his intention to stay beyond his current loan deal at Turkish club Galatasaray.

The Monaco loanee rejoined the Lions in January after failing to nail down a regular playing time at the Principality Club.

The 22-year-old has gone on to make a good impression at the Turks Telekom Arena playing their last seven games scoring once while providing two assists.

According to reports on Fanatik, the versatile forward wants to extend his stay in Turkey and is ready to meet up with his parent club, Monaco to make his intention known.





The initial agreement between the two clubs will see the Nigerian return to Monaco on June 1, 2020 as there was no purchase clause inserted into the contract he signed this January.

Last week, the Super Eagles star relieved his most memorable moment in Galatasaray choosing his title-winning strike against Istanbul Basaksehir in 2018-19 campaign.

Onyekuru who is renowned for his dribbles and pace, led Fathi Terim’s men to a League and Turkish cup double last season.