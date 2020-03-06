<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick has assured Nigerians that things will be better with the various national teams this year as AFCON 2021 and world cup qualifying campaign across all levels of the national teams resume later this month.

He also urged critical football stakeholders to eschew creating toxicity around the governance of the NFF.

Pinic speaking in a chat with brila.net said the NFF intends to ensure that the Super Eagles seal its AFCON spots and open a lead on the rest of the other nations in the Qatar 2022 world cup qualifiers together with ensuring the success of other national teams involved in different qualifying campaign.





“By the end of this year we should be topping our group in both the Nations Cup qualifiers and the FIFA world cup qualifiers in Qatar and we make sure by God grace we qualify for every tournament that we need to qualify and start developing resources to get to that point where we will be self sustaining but we just want to crave the indulgence, the toxic atmosphere been created is what is affecting some of the things that we are doing.

“And by God grace we really want to work in ensuring without any excuses that we get to that point.”