Nigeria dropped three places to 45th spot in the latest global rankings released by the International Federation of Association Football (Fifa).

Friday’s announcement came as a blow to the Super Eagles who moved up four places in the previous standings back in April.

During the period in review, Gernot Rohr’s men were involved in a friendly match against Zimbabwe as part of their preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) but it ended in a goalless draw in Asaba.

Nigeria join Guinea, DR Congo, Lesotho and Seychelles as the African teams with the biggest drop in ranks in the standings.

Despite the global difference, they remain the third best team in Africa behind first-placed Senegal [22] and Tunisia [25] in second.

Morocco [47], DR Congo [49], Ghana [50], Cameroon [51], Egypt [58], Burkina Faso [59] and Mali [62] make up the other top 10 teams in the continent.

Nigeria will be aiming for greater heights in the next Fifa ranking scheduled for July 25 with their performances at the Africa Cup of Nations will be included.

The three-time African champions have been placed in Group B of the tournament with Guinea, Burundi and Madagascar.