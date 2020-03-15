<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian defender Shehu Abdullahi was his action for his Turkish club side Bursaspor in their league meeting with Boluspor on Saturday.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw and Abdullahi was in action for the entire duration of the game.

Abdullahi and his teammates took the lead in the 7th through Selcuk Sahin who converted a nice pass from Abdou Traore.





The visitors hit back on the on as Rok Drikic set up to restored the parity Mustafa Durak in the 20th minutes.

The draw moved Bursaspor to second on the log with 46 points from 28 matches and they could slip back to third should EuzurumBB wins their game against fourth place Akhisar Belediyespor later today.

Meanwhile, Abdullahi has made 26 appearance for Bursaspor and scored four goals back in return.