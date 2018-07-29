Nigeria World Cup Stars Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho all featured for their Premier League side Leicester City in a pre-season game which they lost 2-1 to Udinese.

Iheanacho scored the consolation goal for ‘The Foxes’ in the 90th minute after substitute Ahmed Musa had initiated a counter attack for Perreira to send Iheanacho through on goal.

Ahmed Musa had his effort at goal deflected away after he sped past his marker.

All three Super Eagles stars did not feature in their first friendly in Austria, which ended in a draw.