<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire are in Lagos for the third round, second leg tie of the African 2020 Women’s Olympic Qualifier on Monday.

The Super Falcons forced Les Femelles Elephantes to a 0-0 draw in the first leg at the Parc des Sports de Treichville on Thursday.

24 hours after the encounter in Abidjan, the two nations’ delegations flew into Nigeria’s commercial capital city on Friday evening.

Having landed in Lagos, Christopher Danjuma’s side was immediately lodged at the Park Lane Hotel, while Clementine Toure’s team were accommodated at the Academy Guest House.

The African champions will begin preparations for the reverse fixture with their training at Legacy Pitch by 11 am on Saturday.

Nigeria are seeking a return to the Women’s Olympic tournament for the first time since 2008 but must win at home to advance.

On the other hand, the Ivorians are scheduled to hold their first training session on the same ground in the evening by 3:30 pm.

The 2019 Wafu Women’s Cup hosts are aiming to qualify for the first time for the quadrennial women’s event in Tokyo next year.

The winner of the contest at Agege Stadium will progress to face either Cameroon or DR Congo in the fourth round of the series.