Coach of Nigeria’s U17 women national team Bankole Olowookere has lamented the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Flamingoes FiFA U17 women world cup qualification which would have been sorted over two legs next month against Ghana’s U17 women but would now have to wait after the Confederation of African football CAF postponed the two legged fixture indefinitely.





Olowookere speaking in a chat with newsmen said he just can’t wait for all of these pandemic to be over so as to get back in the pursuit of picking one of Africa’s three FIFA U17 women world cup spot later this year in India although which is also nuder serious threat as well with the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’ve never found myself in this kind of situation before and having a national assignment in my hand, I know what it means to get the qualification so I can’t just wait for us to get the ticket in our hands. So this Corona virus pandemic is just like a total delay.”