



Former Nigeria coach, Sunday Oliseh, is elated that Mikel Arteta proved his worth by leading Arsenal to a 2-1 win over Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Arteta, who won the FA Cup as a player with the Gunners, secured his first silverware as a manager as the North London heavyweights triumphed at an empty Wembley Stadium.

After Christian Pulisic’s opening strike in the sixth minute, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s brace inspired Arsenal’s fight-back at Wembley Stadium as they lifted a record 14th FA Cup title.

Congrats & Respect to Arsenal & coach,Arteta. What seemed a season to forget just days ago, ends a huge success for Arsenal: FA Cup winners,Europa Liga qualification,beat Liverpool and Holders Man. City.. extremely pleased 4 Arteta, who wins the FA as player & coach for Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/LxKnnekWgh

— Sunday Oliseh (@SundayOOliseh) August 1, 2020

The Spaniard took over at the helm of the Emirates Stadium outfit in December 2019 after working under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City where he won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups as an assistant manager.

After seeing how Arteta turned around Arsenal’s 2019-20 campaign to secure qualification for next season’s Europa League thanks to their FA Cup triumph, Oliseh expressed his delight and respect for the 38-year-old coach.

