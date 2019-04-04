<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria have moved up to the 42nd spot in the latest world ranking released by Fifa on Thursday.

After wins against Seychelles and Egypt in March, the Super Eagles climbed four spots from the 46th position they got in the first global ranking for 2019.

Nigeria finished their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign as Group E leaders with a 3-1 win over the Pirates on March 22 and defeated the Pharaohs 1-0 four days later in an international friendly at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

The three-time African champions now sit behind Senegal [23] and Tunisia[28] in the continental standings while Morocco [45], DR Congo [46], Ghana [49], Cameroon [54], Egypt [57], Burkina Faso [58] and Mali [65] completed the top 10.

Belgium remain unmoved at the summit of the world ranking followed by France, Brazil, England and Croatia in the top five.