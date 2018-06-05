Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel says he is more than happy with the Super Eagles’ training base, the Avita Resort in Bad Tatzmannsdorf, Austria.

The Super Eagles are using the resort as their base ahead of the 2018 World Cup, which will see them play Croatia, Iceland and Argentina in Group D.

“This place makes a whole lot of sense. I am truly impressed. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has improved so many things around the team, in terms of organisation and logistics,” Mikel told the NFF’s official website.

“Whoever chose this place paid attention to details. We are happy here.”

Nigeria are preparing for their final World Cup warm-up friendly, which will see them play the Czech Republic in Schwechat, outside of Vienna, on Wednesday afternoon.

The West Africans were inaction this past weekend, suffering a 2-1 defeat to England at Wembley Stadium in London.

The aftermath of the match against the Three Lions saw several players miss out on training on Monday evening.

Allnigeriasoccer reports that Alex Iwobi, Victor Moses, Leon Balogun, Mikel, William Troost-Ekong and Brian Idowu all failed to play a full part in training yesterday evening.

It is likely that these players will be left out of manager Gernot Rohr’s starting XI for the game against Czech Republic.