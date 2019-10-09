<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa and other officials of the team based in Nigeria will “hopefully” start off on their journey to Singapore today, ahead of the international friendly against Brazil.

In an interview, Super Eagles Media Officer Toyin Ibitoye disclosed that the group’s departure was delayed because of “hitches with visa issuance”.

Meanwhile, Head Coach Gernot Rohr is already Singapore-bound, and there are players who are joining from their bases in Europe.

However, Ezenwa’s situation may have no huge implication on the team’s preparation for the friendly.

Ibitoye told newsmen that a 6pm departure time is latest update the group have been given, as they’ll head out to Dubai before connecting Singapore.

The friendly between Nigeria and Brazil comes up October 13 at the National Stadium, Singapore.