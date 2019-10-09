<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The much-anticipated October 13 international friendly match between Nigeria and Brazil is threatened.

The match billed for the iconic National Stadium in Singapore may be called off at the last minutes unless the London-based organisers, Pitch International, is able to sort out travelling arrangement.

It was learnt that the players and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) delegation including the technical and backroom staff were yet to be issued necessary travelling documents including visas.

“The organisers of the match which is Pitch International actually messed up the invitation letter particularly for those expected to come from Nigeria and that was why the Nigerian delegation was unable to travel on Tuesday,” an official who pleaded anonymity informed newsmen.

“Due to this fact, the Nigerian delegation did not receive their visas which they should have received on Monday or latest Tuesday because they were expected to depart for Singapore by 6:00pm on Tuesday.

“Now, we have difficulties because without visas nobody would be able to travel.

“Will the match take place? We don’t know,” the source added.

How Pitch International would muddle up the travelling arrangement remains a mystery though as it failed to reply to enquiries via its email address.

Founded in 2004, Pitch International prides itself as: “an industry-leading sports marketing agency partnering some of the world’s most prestigious sporting organisations.”

But speaking with newsmen, Super Eagles Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye, remains optimistic that the delegation and indeed players would assemble in Singapore on time for the prestige friendly.

“We are still in Abuja and we are most likely travelling tomorrow (Wednesday) because we have been assured that the visas would be ready for us to travel for the match,” Ibitoye said.

Yet there would be huge disappointments should arrangement for the match fails as fans in Singapore are already looking forward to the African challenge involving Nigeria and Senegal against the Selecao.

“We are thrilled to host two matches of such international stature at our iconic National Stadium,” Singapore Sports Hub chairman Bryn Jones was quoted as saying when the matches were announced in September. This Brazil versus Senegal and Nigeria will be a treat for all football fans to catch some of the world’s most skilful players in action.”