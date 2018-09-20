Nigeria moved one place from 49th position to 48th in the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking as Belgium and France share the top spot for the first time in the table’s 25-year history.

According to the rankings posted on the FIFA official website on Thursday, the Super Eagles amassed 1415 points to finish 48th in the month of September.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles who defeated Seychelles 3-0 on Sept. 8 to put themselves back in contention for a place at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations improved their position from seventh to the fourth best team in Africa.

Seychelles dropped one spot from 188th to 189th in the rankings, while Libya, whom Nigeria face in their next group game of the AFCON qualifier next month are placed 99th in the rankings.

Senegal still maintains their number one spot in Africa and 25th in the world with 1492 points.

DR Congo and Morocco are second and third in Africa, and 40th and 45th in the world with 1447 and 1425 points respectively.

Russia, 2018 semi-finalists Belgium and reigning World Champions, France are joint leaders in the rankings, the first time the top spot is being shared in the table’s 25-year history.

Brazil, Croatia, and Uruguay round off the top five.

While England, Portugal, Switzerland, Spain, and Denmark are sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th respectively.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on Oct. 25.