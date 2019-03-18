



The U-23 Eagles are off to Bergandan, Tunisia for the first leg of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya billed for Wednesday at the Bengerdan Stadium.

15 players and their officials left the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Monday morning off Air Maroc for the game.

They will be joined by eight other overseas-based professionals for the game.

“0ur Dream Team VII have left for Bergandan, Tunis for the first leg U23 Afcon qualifier versus Libya U23. The game is scheduled for Wednesday 20th March, 2019. Goodluck to them. #SoarDreamTeamVII #Team9jaStrong #TotalU23Afcon,”reads a tweet on the official Twitter handle of the Nigeria Football Federation.

Head coach of the team, Imama Amapakabo picked 12 home-based players f 11 professionals for the game.

Lobi Stars trio of Udochukwu Anumudu, Ebube Duru and John Lazarus top the list of domestic players which also include MFM’S defender, Joshua Akapde and Stephen Manyo of Enyimba.

Turkey-based Azubuike Okechukwu, Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze, Taiwo Awoniyi who plays for Royal Excel Mouscron of Belgium, Club Brugge winger Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis and Spezia forward David Okereke are some of the foreign – based players in the list.

Libya is still unable to play international matches at home due to the after-effects of the Arab Spring political turmoil that began in 2011.

The reverse fixture will come up at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on Tuesday March 26.

The U-23 Eagles are the defending champions of the Africa U23 Cup of Nations.

Africa’s flag-bearers in the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament of Tokyo 2020 will emerge during the 3rd Africa U23 Cup of Nations to hold in Egypt in November this year.

THE FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Adamu Abubakar, Olawale Oremade, Galadima Mohammed

Defenders: Joshua Oghene Akpade, Udochukwu Anumudu, Stephen Manyo, Ebube Duru, Ojo Adebayo, John Lazarus, Etiboy Akpan

Midfielders: Azubuike Okechukwu, Olatunji Oluwadare, Fatai Adebowale, Kelechi Nwakali, Kingsley Michael, Tosin Kehinde, Bonaventure Dennis

Forwards: Olabiran Blessing Muyiwa, Samuel Chukwueze, Orji Okonkwo, Chidera Ezeh, Taiwo Awoniyi, David Okereke