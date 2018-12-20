Niger Tornadoes have signed 15 new players ahead of the 2018/2019 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

The new signings will serve as replacement for the 12 players recently released by the management of the club.

Two goalkeepers Innocent Ndem and Umar Ahmed Mai-Jalingo linked up with the Minna club from Mighty Jets while Ndukwe Chizoba completed his move Remo Stars FC.

Four players were also promoted from the youth team to the main team. They are; Friday Kaburu, Kanawa Muhammad, Hassan Saba and Evuti Musa.

The 15 NEW PLAYERS

Goalkeepers: Innocent Ndem, Umar Ahmed Mai-Jalingo, Ndukwe Chizoba

Defenders: Aliyu Mohammed Goyi, Williams Abbah, Obinna Jacob, Attairu Mushim, Thomas Azi, Emmanuel Atsen, Yakubu Ayawa

Midfielders: Ayo Adetola, Gyemini Abashiya, Elijah Simon, Otukeh Michael

Forwards: Innocent Ogra, Clement Udeh, Olayinka Yusuf, Anthony Igoche.