Relegated Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Niger Tornadoes, have qualified for the final of the 2019 Aiteo Cup following a 2-1 win over four-time champions Rivers United in a semifinal match at the Agege Stadium, Lagos, on Thursday.

Eric Frimpong – younger brother of Joetex Frimpong, shot the Minna side into the lead 10 minutes after kickoff, but Kehinde Adedipe restored parity for The Pride of Rivers six minutes later.

Dodson Saib fetched the match winner a minute before the half time break, and Tornadoes defended in large numbers all through the second period to secure the win.

It is the second time Tornadoes would reach the Cup final in 19 years. They won the cup first and only time in 2000.

For Stanley Eguma’s men, it is a sad end to an illustrious Aiteo Cup campaign in which they previously didn’t concede any goal right from the Round of 64 games, scoring nine goals in the process.

They won the Cup in 2001, 2004, 2006 and 2007.

Niger Tornadoes will now meet the winner between Kano Pillars and Calabar Rovers in the 2019 Aiteo Cup final slated for Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.