<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Ministry of Sports Development in Niger on Tuesday in Minna sacked the management committee of Niger Tornadoes Football Club of Minna.

Emmanuel BaBur, the Sports Commissioner, in a statement by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, said the sacking was over the club’s dismal performance in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

“The Ministry of Sports, after due consultations with relevant stakeholders, hereby dissolves the Management Committee of Niger Tornadoes FC of Minna with immediate effect.

“This dissolution is premised on the club’s dismal performance in the current NPFL.”

BaBur said the club management’s continuous administrative lapses have reached an intolerable level and the ministry was left with no other option than to dissolve the body.

“In spite of several meetings and advice from the ministry to the management, the management has continued to demonstrate the lack of wherewithal to bring the club out of its present predicament,” he said.

The commissioner noted that the Niger Tornadoes which were at a time dreaded and admired on football pitches have now become a subject of mockery.

“The poor performance has led to a loss of confidence in the team by the club’s supporters,’’ he said.

BaBur disclosed that the ministry has now appointed a Sole Administrator to oversee the club’s affairs till the end of the season.

“The Sole Administrator will work with the ministry to bring the club out of the relegation zone.’’

He directed the now former management committee to hand over the club’s property to the ministry with immediate effect.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Niger Tornadoes are occupying the 12th position on the 12-club 2018/2019 NPFL Group A table with 10 points from 13 matches.

The club have won one match, drawn seven and lost five, after scoring 10 goals and conceding 16, since the league started in January