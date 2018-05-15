The Nigeria Professional Football League has lost another player to road accident. This occurs few months after former Enyimba skipper Chinedu Udoji died in a ghastly auto crash.

Hussaini Isiah, a Niger Tornadoes defender, died on Monday in a motorcycle accident along Maitumbi Road, Minna, Niger State.

“With sorrow heart, we painfully announced the sudden exit of our dedicated and humble defender Hussaini Isah, who lost his life this Monday evening,” the club wrote on their Twitter handle on Monday night.

“The defender who just returned to the team after a match suspension due to yellow card accumulation was hit by a reckless motorcycle rider popularly called Okada along Maitumbi road, Minna, Niger State.”

The left-back was named man of the match in Niger Tornadoes’ 1-1 Nigeria Professional Football League draw against Kwara United in a match day 21 encounter on Sunday at the Bako Kontagora Stadium, Minna.

Incidentally, the late Udoji was also named man-of-the-match in his last match before his death in February.