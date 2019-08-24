<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian National League side Niger Tornadoes have crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup (CAFCC) after a 3-3 scored draw with Guinean club Santoba FC in the second leg encounter in Conakry Friday night but bowed out 4-5 on aggregate after losing the first leg 1-2 in Kaduna two weeks earlier.

Forward Segun Alebiosu twice put the Ikon Allah Boys in front in the first half of the game but they were pegged back on each occasion courtesy of strikes by Abdouramane Bah and Gaoussou Siby.

Santoba, however, went ahead for the first time in the game when Ousmane Camara scored in the 79th minute but Abubakar Bala’s men managed to find an equaliser six minutes from time.

Neither side could find a winner in the closing stages but the first leg advantage was enough to see Santoba through to the first round while Tornadoes now face the realities of second division football back home after their relegation at the end of the last term.

Two more Nigerian sides, league champions Enyimba and Kano Pillars will be in action on Sunday in Africa’s flagship competition for clubs; the Champions League.