Chairman of the Nigerian Football Federation Technical and Development Committee, Ahmed Yusuf Fresh has been re-elected as the Chairman of Niger State FA.

Fresh was re-elected at the Niger State Football Association elective congress held today (Sunday) in the City of Mokwa, Niger State.

The elective Congress was supervised by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) representatives, NFF Executive Member and Nasarawa State FA Chairman Alhaji Mohammed Akali and Top NFF Protocol Officer, Mr Barnabas Joro.

The elective Congress was declared open by Doctor Usman Nagogo ‘Sonfada’ who represented the Emir ‘Ndalile’ of Mokwa Community at the Sogbafo city hall Hotel.

During the polls, which was conducted by the Niger State FA Electoral Committee headed by Justice Abdullahi Nasir Danlami, the incumbent Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf Fresh pulled the majority votes of 31 to be re-elected as Chairman of Niger FA for his fifth term in office, joining the list of longest serving and loving FA Chairmen in Nigeria.

In his acceptance speech, Fresh promised to focus on youth football development in Niger State and also a perfect working relationship among the North Central Football Associations.

“I want to appreciate His Excellency, Abubakar Bello, the Governor of Niger State, for his support towards our various programs,” he said.

“I’m honoured for the trust of the Congress Members to re-elect me, and I won’t take this opportunity for granted. I respect the Congress and my Executives, without them I won’t be able to achieve anything, with them we have recorded progress and success over the years and we have another term to build a formidable football structure in Niger State.”

“We are back in office and we must not disappoint those that voted for us, the Local Government Councils and other Associations affiliated to the FA, it’s time for more work and we must make a huge difference this term.

“Our aims and objectives are centred around youths football which is the basic of development and growths of the game; as we focus more on grassroots development, we must improve the standard every year.”

“The Local Councils must also be active and key into our visions to spread the developmental programs across the State, our coaches must get support from us, we’ll support them in acquiring more knowledge from various coaching courses, we have a scheme to develop young referees and consolidate on our success with the highest number of referees in various Leagues in Nigeria.”

“We’ll take Niger State FA to the ‘Next Level’ and connect our programs with other Associations in the North Central, we have plans to exchange programs with other North Central Associations which will give our youth a platform to compete and develop.”

Newly Elected Niger State Football Association Executives:

Ahmed Yusuf Fresh – Chairman

Alhaji Yabagi Baba – 1st Vice Chairman

Kabiru Baba Mohammed – 2nd Vice Chairman

Sani Salahu – Member

Alfa Aliyu – Member

Barau Awaisu – Member

Sani Adamu – Member

Lawal Mohammed – Member

Abdulmuni Ala – Member