U20 international forward Samuel Chukwueze has said he hopes to get more playing time after he made his long-awaited debut for La Liga club Villarreal.

Chukwueze, 19, came off the bench late on in a 2-2 home draw with Rangers in a Europa League group game.

“I had tears of joy in my eyes regardless of the fact that I came in as a substitute at the 79th minute, I was able to make some impact and was impressed by my performance,” he said.

“I give God the glory for making my dream a huge reality before my eyes.

“I also pray for a better opportunity and more playing time considering how i started from U20 to Villarreal Team B and then to the main team of the Spanish club.”

The player of Diamond Academy Umuahia armed with a dazzling footwork was a top target of Arsenal before he opted to take his chances in Spain, where he has shone in the Villarreal second team before his debut on Thursday night.

