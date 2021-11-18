Nicolas Pepe linked with Everton move in January

The rumour mill continues to crank out speculative pieces and today’s stories include a possible January transfer window move by Everton for Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe.

The former Lille star has struggled to find his feet and his form in English football and has been largely sidelined by Mikel Arteta this season. As Everton think about which potential attacking options to pursue in the new year, is he worth considering?

Pepe certainly has the talent and was one of the most well-regarded young players in Europe when Arsenal paid a huge fee of close to £70 million for him.

The Ivory Coast international has plenty of paces and can certainly create as well as score goals but he hasn’t done it consistently in the Premier League and has only made a few appearances in the competition so far this season.

So, for whatever reason or reasons it’s not worked out for him in north London and now it looks like the Gunners will be willing to listen to offers for him in January.

The Blues’ are certainly interested in attacking reinforcements and so would Pepe be a viable option as Rafa Benitez and Marcel Brands continue weighing up what moves to make?

Benitez is keen for another wide attacking threat and more pace and presumably, he is open to all sorts of possibilities, especially loan deals.

According to the report in the French media, Arsenal would be prepared to listen to a loan offer, perhaps with a commitment to buy.

Despite his ability, I’m not convinced Pepe is the right option for the Toffees. However, he does have the sort of ability that Everton are in search of and a loan might be worth considering although that wouldn’t be likely if there is going to be a commitment to buy.

Were they to go for it and if the club could get the player who persuaded the Gunners to spend that fortune on him, they’d have a superb additional threat for the remainder of the campaign. That though is a big if.

Given Everton’s financial constraints it’s doubtful the Toffees’ will want to make a commitment of that sort so even if he’s on the radar it’s not likely this deal will happen.

In another story, the Blues’ are it’s claimed keeping tabs on a Brazilian striker Arthur Cabral who has been lighting up the Swiss league this season.

Everton inevitably aren’t the only English club linked with Cabral and if interested would face major competition from Southampton and Leeds. Again, this is another tenuous transfer link and I would doubt there’s anything in this one either.

There are also rumours that Salomon Rondon might be leaving in the upcoming window to Turkey although it’s not clear how solid these stories are. If so would the Toffees’ want to bring in another striker or rely on youngsters Ellis Simms and Lewis Dobbin as backup?