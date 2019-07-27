<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Four clubs are in the running to sign Lille sensation Nicolas Pépé with the player now set to make a decision on where his future lies.

Pépé was one of the breakout stars in Ligue 1 last season, netting 22 goals in all competitions and earning admiring glances from sides all over Europe.

La Voix du Nord, who are the local paper in Lille, say that four sides are now battling it out to land the forward, with each side having agreed an €80m fee with Les Dogues.

Apparently it’s Liverpool, Manchester United, Napoli and Inter who Pépé will have to decide between, with his agent’s commission believed to play a huge part in where the 24-year-old ends up.

It’s claimed the representatives want €5m, a fee well above the usual rate.

Either way, it looks as if Pépé has played his last game for Lille and will make a decision on his next club soon.